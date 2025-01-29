Gold and Diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh stolen at Bus Stand; Thieves arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a follow-up to the theft of Gold ornaments weighing 9 tolas and diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh from Jaya Narayan Kalani's (56, resident of Sindhi Colony) bag at the Central Bus Stand on January 13, police have arrested a woman thief from Hyderabad. She was assisted by two local accomplices in the crime.

The thief, identified as Sultana Asim Khan alias Rashid Khan Pathan (48, Charminar, Hyderabad) was arrested by the Crime Branch after CCTV footage revealed her involvement. Sultana was assisted by two local accomplices: Shaikh Irshad Sheikh Kadir (32, Garam Pani) and Morrison Arison Dive (46, Christiannagar, Cantonment).

Jaya had been carrying the valuable jewellery when her bag was stolen at 5.30 am. The crime, captured on security cameras, sparked a swift investigation led by Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme and PSI Sandeep Solunke. Following the arrest of Sultana, her accomplices were also taken into custody. Despite the arrests, the stolen jewellery remains missing. A case was registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station. Chief Judicial Magistrate R.S. Jambotkar has ordered that all three accused remain in police custody until January 31 as the investigation continues.