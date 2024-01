Gold chain of woman snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gold chain of a woman was snatched while she was boarding a train at Mukundwadi railway station on June 22.

According to the complaint lodged with Mukundwadi police station, Shilpa Sagar Mhaske, a resident of Pune was boarding a train at Mukundwadi railway station when a thief snatched her gold chain. She lodged a complaint on June 30.