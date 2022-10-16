Gold chain snatched of elderly woman

Aurangabad:

A gold chain of an elderly woman who was stolen on Saturday morning in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar in Hudko area. According to police, Shantabai Kanchanlal Chandiwal was going to the temple near her house in the morning for puja, when a thief who came on foot with a handkerchief tied around his face snatched 16 gram gold chain from behind.

Shantabai screamed for help, but in vain. Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Ashok Avachar rushed to the spot. The thief has been caught in the CCTV camera. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station. PSI Avachar is further investigating the case.