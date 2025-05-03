Gold pendant worth 30g stolen while boarding bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman lost gold and silver ornaments while boarding a bus at Harsul T-Point an area now joining the list of theft-prone zones like Cidco and the Central Bus Stand.

Kamla Wagh (45), a resident of Balapur, was waiting at Harsul T-Point around 11.30 am on April 24, en route to Aaland in Phulambri tehsil. As she boarded the bus, an unidentified person standing close behind reportedly snatched her gold pendant weighing 3 tola and a silver chain. Though the incident occurred on April 24, a complaint was registered at the Harsul Police Station on May 2.