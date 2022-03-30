‘Golokdham’ offers spiritual coexistence with modernity feeling

Aurangabad, March 30:

With the idea of elevating human life, Shakti Lifespaces is developing a grand housing project 'Golokdham' in the city. This is the first of its kind project, not only in Marathwada but also in Maharashtra.

All have a great curiosity to know about the project which has a unique convergence of modernity and spirituality.

Because of this, it is being launched on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, from April 1 to 3. The project has 252 flats, 18 row-houses and shops which will be developed on ISKCON’s VECC temple premises, behind the Abhijit Dhaba- Shendra area, on Jalna Road.

The project 'Golokdham' is coming into existence with the dedicated vision and experience of directors of Shakti Lifespaces Dr Sushil Bharuka, Rajesh Bharuka, Gopal Agarwal, Shyam Agarwal, Vijay Goyal, Archit Bharuka and Dr Vishal Ladniya.

More than 30 facilities will be provided. They included a podium garden, jogging track, open gymnasium, skating rink, beautiful lawn, yoga hall, multipurpose hall and charging point for electric vehicles. The project directors have appealed to aspiring home buyers to book houses in Golokdham Housing Project on the Gudi Padwa festival.

Shakti Lifespaces has three long decades of experience in housing projects development.

It earned the trust of customers through the different housing projects. The micro-planning of the project was done to take life towards spirituality and culture.