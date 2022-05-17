Good news for SARTH’s fellowship applicants, confirmation letter to be issued from today

Aurangabad, May 17:

There is good news for the hundreds of applicants

of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) fellowship that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to issue a Ph D admission confirmation letter to candidates from May 18.

SARTHI has declared a list of students who did not submit the required documents. The list contains the names of Bamu and other universities' candidates. Such candidates will have to submit the required documents by May 27. The university issued provisional confirmation letters for the researchers. The confirmation letter is issued when a candidate completes the Pre-Ph D course as per the new norms.

Confirmation letters can be issued from tomorrow

When contacted, Pro-Vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that considering students' future, the university decided to issue Ph D admission confirmation letter.

“However, the applicants of the fellowship of different State level agencies including Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), will have to give undertaking stating that they would fulfil the required conditions in the next six months. A common proforma of undertaking and confirmation letter was prepared. Fellowship aspirants will get the letter once they submit the undertaking in the prescribed format,” he added.

Students unions meet VC

A delegation of Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena delegation met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum which signed by more than 150 students. In the memorandum, BVS stated that hundreds of students would deprive of the fellowship if Ph D admission confirmation letter was not issued. Dr Tukaram Saraf, Namdev Kachre, Kiran Reddy and others were present.

MC member too demands confirmation letter

Another delegation led by Management Council member Kishor Shitole met VC Dr Yeole today and requested him to make available the admission confirmation letter for the aspirants of different State level fellowships including SARTHI. Dutta Patil, Mayur Borse, Satish Bhosale and others were present.