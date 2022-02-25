Good response to Narayana’s Scholarship Examination

Aurangabad, Feb 25: Hundreds of students from Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh participated in a Scholarship cum Admission Test for IIT JEE/NEET Medical Batch with 11th and 12th class organized by Narayana Institute, recently. After the examination, a discussion session was organized at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir. Vice-president of Narayana Group Laxman Rao, Dr Vishal Ladniya, Dr Sanjay Rawal and all the faculty members were present.

Rao said that the All India Common Teaching Schedule and the weekly Common Practice Test conducted by the Institute provides accurate assessment facility along with accurate education. Dr Ladniya spoke about 10 to 90 percent scholarships according to the result of the test. He appealed to the parents to take advantage of the additional 25% off on registration fee along with the scholarship received till February 28. Admission test for the second foundation batch will be conducted on February 27 for the 7th, 8th and 9th standard students. Datta Jadhav made introductory speech. Rajesh Patil conducted the proceedings.