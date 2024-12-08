Good upbringing of man needs proper care: Ex-VC Dr Dhawan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Just as the texture of the soil indicates its care, the good upbringing of a man can be done through a proper care,” said Dr Ashok Dhawan, former Vice Chancellor of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University (VNMAU).

Dr Dhawan released Dr S B Varade Memorial Special Issue of Jal Samvad magazine at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research and National Integration, on Saturday. He was speaking after releasing the special issue. Jal Samvad Editor Dr Datta Deshkar, member of the institute Dr R S Balekar were present on the stage.

Dr Dhawan said that Dr S B Varade was a sage-like personality. “I am one of those who were fortunate enough to be associated with him. Varade never deviated from his thoughts and never distorted the principles. The people who came in contact with him also progressed,” he added.

Dr P S Kulkarni gave the introduction. Former judge D R Shelke refreshed the memory with Dr Varade. Sarang Takalkar, Dr Sharad Bhogale, Baba Bhand, Principal Jeevan Desai and others were present.