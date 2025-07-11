Goods worth Rs 1 lakh stolen from Waluj MIDC firm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into Narayan Engineers in Waluj MIDC’s G-39 Sector on the night of July 3 and made away with goods worth around Rs 1 lakh.

According to the complaint by Pravin Dodke, the stolen items include three VMC machine chucks, a milling machine head, a mobile phone, a Sony camera, and nearly 1–2 tons of raw material. Company manager Sandeep Manurkar discovered the theft on July 5. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case and launched an investigation.