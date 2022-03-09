Goods worth Rs 10L gutted into fire

Aurangabad, March 9:

In a tragic incident, goods worth Rs 10 lakh were gutted into ashes after a general store in Shivna (of Sillod tehsil) caught fire on Wednesday at 4.30 am.

It is learnt that the Indian General Stores of Shaikh Zahed and Shaikh Wahed is situated in Jama Masjid Chowk. The fire incident came to light when the smoke entered in a house of resident Noor Khan Pathan. He then alerted to all about the incident. The residents tried their best to douse the fire, but was in vain.

Talathi Bhagatsingh Patil performed the panchanama. Later on, panchayat samiti member Shaikh Salim paid a visit and handed over a cheque of Rs 11,000. The gram panchayat member Salman Pathan also presented some cash to the brothers.

The prima facie it seems the material loss in the fire accident is around Rs 10 lakh. It include furniture of Rs 2 lakh, three big deep freezers, xerox machine, lamination machine, one inverter, four batteries, cold drinks and icecream (total valuing Rs 1 lakh).