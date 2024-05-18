Goon giving a slip to police shifted to Harsul Jail under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A notorious goon from Jinsi, who was dodging the police for last five months, has been arrested by the local police from Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, on Friday. Meanwhile, the police had put the accused Mohd Imran Mohd Latif (24, Katkat Gate) behind the bars at Harsul Jail on Saturday. The accused was along with his girlfriend at the time of arrest.

It may be noted that Imran had created a terror in Jinsi and Katkat Gate area. Eight serious cases regarding attack on police, possessing weapons illegally, thefts, etc were registered against him. Hence the police inspector (Crime Branch) Sandeep Gurme had initiated the proposal seeking permission of the commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya to shift him to Harsul Jail under MPDA. The CP approved the proposal on December 28, 2023. In the meantime, Imran got a wind of it and he managed to flee away. Hence the police were searching his whereabouts. Five days ago, Gurme and PSI Vishal Bodkhe came to know that Imran along with his girl friend is in Mumbai. Bodkhe then immediately left to Mumbai with team comprising Satish Jadhav, Nitin Deshmukh, Kakasaheb Adhane, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Anita Tribhuvan and Dnyaneshwar Pawar.

The squad on reaching Mumbai launched a massive hunt for him for two long days. On Friday afternoon, it was confirmed that the location of Imran is at Girgaon Chaowpatty. Hence the squad laid a trap around the chowpatty. His girl friend was sitting outside the beach, while Imran was swimming in the sea. As soon as he came out of water, the cops held him and brought to the city and shifted him to Harsul Jail on May 18. ASI Dwarkadas Bhange completed the process.