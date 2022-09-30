Goon slaps policeman in Waluj

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

A notorious goon slapped a policeman, who asked him to shut down the loud speaker in midnight in Waluj area on Thursday. A case has been registered with the Waluj police station against the accused Prashant alias Sonya Chaure (Hanumantgaon).

Police said, the Waluj police received the information that loud speaker is being operated in Zenda Chowk. Constable Vijay Tribhuan and Kharat went to the spot and asked the organisers to close the loud speaker. The goon Prashant manhandled them and slapped Tribhuvan.

A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by Tribhuvan. ASI Sakharam Dilwale is further investigating the case. The accused has been arrested.