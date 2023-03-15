Gopal Agarwal to lead Kalasagar Team 2023; Vaibhav Malpani is secretary, Kailas Jain treasurer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gopal Agarwal will be the new president of pioneering cultural organisation Kalasagar for the year 2023 while CA Vaibhav Malpani will be secretary and Kailash Jain treasurer.

Founder president Ashoo Darda made the announcement of the new committee, the tenure of which will start from April 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2024.

The other office-bearers include joint secretaries - CA Shweta Bhartiya and Rekha Rathi; joint treasurers - Nirmala Choudhari and Atharvesh Nandawat; creative head - Archit Bharuka; joint creatives - Sahil Kasliwal and Rushil Khinwasara; public relations - Nitin Bagadia, Nitin Gupta and Dr Vishal Ladniya; coordinators - Manish Parakh, Kunal Bakaliwal, Sanchit Rajpal; membership coordinator - Vijay Goyal; sponsorship coordinator - CA Nitin Chichani.

Past presidents Anil Munot, B S Rajpal, Rajesh Bharuka, Sitaram Agarwal, Anil Bhandari, Rahul Mishrikotkar, Sachin Nagori, Gautam Nandawat, Suyog Machhar, Karan Darda and Sheetal Darda form the core advisory committee. Founder president Ashoo Darda congratulated the team and urged them to bring better programmes to serve the feast of art and culture to the members.

About the new president

President Gopal Agarwal is the chairman of Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd. They are among the largest producers and exporters of cotton in India. Agarwal said he will strive to make the tenure memorable with the support and guidance of all team members and promised to host multidimensional events throughout the year. Prominent among those programs may include live music concert, executive medical check-up, international art performance show, Marathi/Hindi drama, comedy shows and digital Rass Dandiya.

Last year’s progs

The last year’s team hosted Pritam Live in Concert, Darshan Rawal Live in Concert, Mesmerizing Azadi 75, Dandiya, Illusionist Amir Lustig, Kavi Sammelan and Talk Show by Gyanvatsalya.

Membership renewal

Membership renewals as well as new members’ enrollment process for tenure of 12 months is in progress. Members must contact their proposers or dial the helpline number 9322186003 to get their membership duly submitted latest before 31 March 2023.

30 years of entertainment

This year, the committee of Kalasagar celebrating 30 years of entertainment is on toes to host one after other best events.

Kalasagar under the guidance of Ashoo Darda and endeavours of all past presidents has emerged as a renowned group of entertainment lovers. Artists that we get to see only on silver screen and TV have performed live in the city over the years, all credit to Kalasagar.