Government in the city today; preparations in full swing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the occasion of the conclusion of the Amrut Mahotsav of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, a cabinet meeting has been organised in the city on September 16. The administration has made grand preparations for the occasion. Earlier, the chief minister and the ministers used to stay at Subhedari Guest House during the cabinet meeting. However, this time, a five-star hotel has been booked for the chief minister and other ministers. The then chief minister stayed at Subhedari Guest House in 2008 and Devendra Fadnavis in 2016.

In all, 30 rooms have been booked at Welcom Hotel Rama International, where the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and other ministers will stay. Similarly, 40 rooms have been booked for the secretaries of all departments at Hotel Taj. In the 70 rooms at Hotel Amarpreet, the deputy secretaries, private secretaries, and officers will stay. Apart, 40 rooms have been booked at Hotel Ambassador for deputy secretaries, private secretaries and other officers. More than 100 security guards and drivers will stay at Mehsul Prabodhini. Similarly, the guest houses of WALMI, Irrigation, MSEDCL have been reserved for the officers.

A fleet of around 300 government vehicles from Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be available for the meeting. It is expected that around Rs 10 lakh expenditure will be for the vehicles and Rs 20 lakh for food.