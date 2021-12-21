Govt announced minimum age for children’s admissions in playgroup to Std 1st

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

The State Government has fixed the minimum age of children for admissions to playgroup to the first standard for the academic year 2022-23.

It may be noted that there were problems with the admission to the students who were born in the months of October, November and December. The age of the students would be counted on December 31, 2022.

A child should have a minimum of three years of age on December 31, 2022, for the admission to play while four years age for junior KG, five years for senior KG and six years for the first standard.

The Government asked the schools to be flexible about admissions in playgroups to senior KG for maximum. However, the minimum age for the first standard should not be less than six years.

Director of Education (Primary) Dinkar Temkar issued a letter on December 20 to all deputy directors and education officers stating that children’s age should be counted as per the Government decision dated September 18, 2020.

“Those children who were born in October to December months were facing age problem for admission in the schools for the academic year 2022-23.

The school should not deny admission to students from playgroup to senior KG because of their upper age. The present orders are for the minimum age for admissions to the first standard,” he added.