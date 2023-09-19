Govt, Edn Officer asked to file affidavit in fees disbursement case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme has directed the State Government and the Education Officer (Primary) of Zilla Parishad to file an additional affidavit in the tuition fees reimbursement case.

Founder president of Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) Prahlad Shinde filed a petition in the High Court seeking reimbursement of tuition fees of students admitted to reserved seats in English schools across the State under the Right to Education Act.

The Government and the Education Officer had already submitted their affidavit. However, adv Milind Joshi who appeared for the MESA brought to the notice of the court that there is a mismatch between the affidavit submitted by the government and the Education Officer.

During the hearing, the court directed the Education Officer and the Government to file an additional affidavit. The next hearing has been placed on September 29. Adv S B Yavalkar represented the Government while adv Suresh Munde appeared for the education officer.