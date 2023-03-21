Govt employees resume duty after strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After seven days of strike, Government employees resumed their duty at the divisional commissioner, district collector, land record and treasury offices on time on Tuesday.

The employees started an indefinite strike on March 14 for their different demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS). The agitation was called off on Monday evening after the Government gave positive assurance to them. The employees were angry about calling off the agitation without any firm assurance, but, today, they returned to the job.

A total of 8,738 employees from the establishment department of the district collector office and 21 employees from the office of the divisional commissioner participated in the agitation. The files were piled up on each table of the officers. There was a huge rush of citizens in the government department to get their work done. The offices of the deputy collector (resident and general administration) witnessed a rush of visitors for the pending works. The employees from the Revenue Department began the tehsil-wise panchnama and data collection of crops losses.

The offices of divisional officers, rural and additional tehsils, stamps and registry departments too were crowded since morning. Many of them insisted on the offices clearing their work as there is a public holiday on March 22.