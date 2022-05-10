Govt grants permission for Shaheed Smarak construction in Bamu

Aurangabad, May 10:

The State Government granted permission to construct ‘Namantar Shaheed Smarak’ in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The memorial will be a reality after many years. There was a long pending demand to rename Marathwada University as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University. Some of the agitators gave their life for the renaming of the university.

Its name extension was done in 1994 and it is called now Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Different unions had demanded to construct a memorial of martyrs. A ‘Smarak Committee’ was set up to pursue the matter.

Bamu administration accepted the demand and made a financial provision of Rs 1 crore. The Bhoomipujan of the memorial was performed on January 14, 2022, but, the construction work did not begin as the Government had not given permission officially. The committee received the letter of permission from the Government a few days ago.