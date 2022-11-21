Govt grants permission for teachers recruitment in Bamu

Aurangabad: The Higher and Technical Education Department has granted permission to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to fill vacant posts of teachers.

It may be noted the State Government sanctioned 272 posts of teachers for Bamu. The number of vacant posts of teachers during the last eight to ten years rose to 128. It has impacts on teaching and learning in the departments since some departments have only one or two teachers to teach postgraduate students.

Bamu hired some teachers on a contractual basis and clock hour basis (CHB) to complete the syllabus on time in the absence of full-time teachers.

There were restrictions on recruitment since 2017. Later, the Government was allowed to fill vacant posts of teachers. As per the norms, a total of 80 per cent of posts should be filled in at the university. This means Bamu should have filed 217 posts of teacher. However, restrictions were imposed on recruitment on May 4, 2020, because of the Covid outbreak.

The sub-committee of the Higher and Technical Education Department held last month and granted permission to all the public universities of the State to fill 80 per cent of seats. More than 600 posts of teachers will be filed in the State’s public universities including 73 posts in Bamu.

The new staffing pattern has not been fixed yet for the universities. The recruitment of 284 CHB teachers was completed for the vacant posts in 54 departments of Bamu while 161 were selected. A total of 30 teachers on a contractual basis were recruited for 10 months duration. All the eyes of aspirants are now towards when the university administration starts the recruitment process.