Govt policies to be taken to public under ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’: Vikhe-Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Revenue Minister Radhkrishna Vikhe-Patil said that the BJP office-bearers and the administration would take Government policies to the public under the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ initiative. He was speaking in a coordination meeting organised at the District Collector's office on Saturday for the party’s office-bearers and officers.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperative Minister Atul Save, MLAs Haribhau Bagade and Prashant Bamb, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Shrikant, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya,

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena, Mangesh Gondavale, BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar and its State unit general secretary Sanjay Kenekar were present. Vikhe Patil said that the Government would implement the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ initiative.

“BJP office-bearers will take Government schemes and policies to the general public in various wards of the city through the initiative. The officers of the Revenue Department will also be engaged for the project,” he said.

The minister instructed the district collector to pay attention to the problems raised in the meeting.

He was also instructed to implement the ‘Zero Talathi’project and complete pending works of land measurement immediately. MLA Bagade raised the issue of farmers' land at Paal.

Common men to get sand at cheaper rate

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Marathwada’s first Sand Sales Centre at Jholegaon in Vaijapur tehsil today, Minister said that the dream of many people to have a house would be fulfilled at the Government decided to provide sand at Rs 600 through the centre. MLA Ramesh Bornare, additional district collector Dr Anand Gavhane, sub-divisional officer Rahul Gaikwad and others were present.

The minister said that the Government had taken an important decision to give free sand to ‘Gharkul’ scheme beneficiaries.

Vikhe-Patil said that Government sand sales centres would put a break on the illegal sand sale and save the environment from damage. He said that the role of the Regional Transport Department would be important.

“If the department reduces sand transport charges, it will benefit more to the common men. The prices of houses will be collapsed with the availability of sand at a cheaper rate by the Government,” he added.