Govt to approve land for Chikalthana commercial complex

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The land for the commercial complex in Chikalthana is not under the control of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The Revenue Department expressed its inability to hand over the land worth Rs 33 crore to the CSMC.

MLA Anuradha Chavan d requested the Revenue Minister to hold this meeting.

The Municipal Corporation bulldozed properties in Chikalthana during the road widening drive. This had led to a crisis of unemployment for many traders.

Administrator G. Sreekant decided to construct a commercial complex on Government land in front of the District Civil Hospital for the affected traders. A proposal was sent to the District Collector to obtain 1.57 hectares of land in survey number 737.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation initiated the tender process for the construction of the commercial complex. The District Collector's office procrastinated on handing over the land and passed the matter to the Divisional Commissioner. District Collector Deelip Swami stated that he did not have the authority to give away land worth such a large amount, as the land was valued at Rs 33 crore. MLA Anuradha Chavan took the initiative in this matter.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held an online meeting today from Nagpur. MLA Chavan, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, District Collector Deelip Swami, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekant, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Atul Chavan, Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete, and Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil attended the meeting. Bawankule inquired why the proposal had remained pending for so long. He ordered that the proposal be sent to the government immediately.