GPAT to be held on May 22
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2023 07:50 PM 2023-05-14T19:50:09+5:30 2023-05-14T19:50:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT- 2023) on May 22 for admission to M.Pharmacy courses.
The GPAT, the national-level entrance examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the students will appear for the second shift between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The admit card will be issued online this week. The candidates were asked to keep visiting the portal (https://gpat.nta.nic.in/) or the help desk.
There are 13 centres in the State. The names of the centres are Ahmednagar, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Thane and Wardha.
Box
Pattern of Exam
There will be 125 questions based on five subjects.Each question carries four marks.
The subject-wise number of questions and marks is as follows;
Subject---------------------------Questions --------------Marks
Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Allied---38----- 152
Pharmaceutics and Allied---------------------38-----152
Pharmacognosy and Allied---------------------10------40
Pharmacology and Allied-------------------------28----112
Other Subjects------------------------------------11----- 44
Total--------------------------------------------------125---500