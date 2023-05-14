GPAT to be held on May 22

Published: May 14, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT- 2023) on May 22

GPAT to be held on May 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT- 2023) on May 22 for admission to M.Pharmacy courses.

The GPAT, the national-level entrance examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the students will appear for the second shift between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The admit card will be issued online this week. The candidates were asked to keep visiting the portal (https://gpat.nta.nic.in/) or the help desk.

There are 13 centres in the State. The names of the centres are Ahmednagar, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Thane and Wardha.

Pattern of Exam

There will be 125 questions based on five subjects.Each question carries four marks.

The subject-wise number of questions and marks is as follows;

Subject---------------------------Questions --------------Marks

Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Allied---38----- 152

Pharmaceutics and Allied---------------------38-----152

Pharmacognosy and Allied---------------------10------40

Pharmacology and Allied-------------------------28----112

Other Subjects------------------------------------11----- 44

Total--------------------------------------------------125---500

