Graduation Day at Greenvalley Montessori

Aurangabad, April 11:

Greenvalley Montessori School organized the ninth Graduation Day, recently in the presence of school director Dayal Singh, principal Urmila Shekhawat, students and parents. The programme started with an invocation dance by Grade V to VII students followed by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries and welcome speech by Ekta Bias. This was followed by a musical ensemble and a dance performance by Grade VIII students. The highlight was the event - Passing the light of Knowledge. All the graduating students received the light of knowledge from the dignitaries by way of guidance.