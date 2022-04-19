Graduation Day at The Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, April 18: The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated its Graduation Day, recently. The campus was beautifully decorated as per the theme and the little Evolvers looked lovely in their graduation robes and caps. They performed different activities like music, dance and skit, which were appreciated by all. Director Nirupama Bafana congratulated the graduates on their achievements and felicitated all of them with the certificates and prizes. Parents thanked and congratulated the school and teachers for their hard work.