Graduation Day hosted in MCE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Graduation Day ceremony was held at Marathwada College of Education (MCE) on Friday.

Joint Director of the Higher Education Department Dr Surendra Thakur and Dean of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Chetna Sonkamblewere the chief guests of the ceremony.

Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazahar Farooqui and Principal of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College Dr Ghalib Hundekari were the special guests on the occasion.

B Ed (first-year) students sang University Song in the beginning under the guidance of Khan Waheeda Haroon. Dr Mirza Mehfuz Baig gave an introduction to the college. Dr Zakiuddin Sohail spoke about the importance of Graduation Day.

MCE Principal Dr Naveed-Us-Saher welcomed all the guests. Dr Tehmina Naz and Dr Shaikh Kashifa introduced the dignitaries. Dr Surendra Thakur said that education is the first step to glory. Dr Chetna Sonkamble said ‘edupreneur would be the next wave of education and entrepreneurship. Principal Dr Naveed-Us-Saher said that there is no other alternative to education for progress in the future. The degrees were awarded to successful students and youths. Dr Khan Zeenat Muzaffar proposed a vote of thanks.