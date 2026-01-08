Graduation Day of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Graduation Day ceremony of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy was held on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr Bhagwan K Sakhale, Head of Department, UDCT, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, who was the chief guest, in his address, emphasised the paramount importance of ethics, values, and quality in the pharmacy profession.

Farhat Jamal, Chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust, presided over the ceremony and extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, underscoring that their future success would hinge on harnessing AI and technology in pharmacy. Principal Dr M H Dehghan proposed the vote of thanks.

Principals from all colleges and institutions on Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus I and II were present.

Degrees were presented to 100 B. Pharm students and 60 M.Pharm students of the 2024 graduating batch, honouring their academic excellence.