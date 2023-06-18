Gram Rojgar Sevaks launches indenfite agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Gram Rojgar Sevaks (MRGRS) started indefinite agitation in front of the divisional commissioner since Saturday for their different demands including work on demand and providing month Rs 12,000 honorarium.

It may be noted that 28,000 Gram Rojgar Sevaks were appointed across the State to implement Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme MGNREGS). They get an honorarium of 2.25 per cent of the total unskilled work cost.

The EGS works are being done on a big level only in 10 per cent gram panchayat of the State. So, their Gram Rojgar Sevaks are getting an honorarium between 20,000 to 40,000. The Sevaks do not get anything if there is no work.

Thousands of Sevaks have to face financial problems in such a situation. MRGRS demanded Rs 12,000 monthly honorarium for them.

State unit president Vinod Chavan, Sopan Halbe, Sanjay Bonde, Bhikkan Shirsath, Ashok Pathre and others were present.