Grand inauguration of Lokmat Property Show today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and chief executive officer of Smart City G Sreekanth

will inaugurate the mega 'Lokmat Property Show’ at Lokmat Bhawan, on Jalna Road, at 10 am, on September 8.

If you have been searching for a house for the last several months, then consider that your search will end on Friday, on which, the three-day exhibition will be kicked off.

Perspective buyers can visit the exhibition and fulfil their family's dream by booking a house within their budget and in the area of their choice.

State president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Pramod Khairnar, president of the city branch of CREDAI Vikas Chaudhary,

director of Viyaan Realty Vikram Bohra, director of Manjeet Pride Group and former president of CREDAI city branch Nitin Bagadia, director of Disha Group Devanand Kotgire, director of Nabhraj Group Rajesh Butole and director of Suvidhi Ventures Manoj Runwal will be the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony of the property exhibition.

The main sponsor of the property show is Viyaan Realty, powered by Manjeet Pride, supported by partners Nabhraj Group and Disha Group while the associate partner is 'Suvidhi Signature.'

Earlier, in mid-March 2023, hundreds of people started living in their new houses after booking properties in the Lokmat Property Show.

This is the only housing exhibition where members of CREDAI, the apex body of builders and developers, participate in large numbers.

Information about more than 100 housing projects in various parts of the city will be available, under one roof and buyers will get multiple options for house purchase.

Also, the show helps visitors to find a house within their budget easily. This saves their time and money and fulfils their dreams of owning a house.

Because of this, the home buyers eagerly wait every year for the Lokmat Property Show.

Gift for visitors at every hour

Coupons will be collected from the visitors of the Lokmat Property Show. The draw of lots will be picked up every hour from collected coupons and lucky winners will be given attractive gifts.

--Dates: September 8 and 10, 2023

--Venue: Lokmat Bhawan, Jalna Road (entry from the rear gate)

--Time: 10.30 am to 8 pm daily.

Special attraction 'Khel Paithanicha' for women on Sat

--Another speciality of the Lokmat Property Show is Khel Paithanicha, a one-minute game show for women, visiting the exhibition to buy houses.

--The competition will start at Lokmat Bhawan, at 3 pm on Saturday.

--One can win attractive Paithani and silver coin.

--All will be given free entry from the rear gate of Lokmat Bhavan.

'Majha Ganpati' painting competition today

--Everyone is waiting for the Ganesh Festival. So, the ‘Majha Ganpati’ painting competition will be organised in the ‘Lokmat Property Show.’

--There will be competition in four categories. They are 1st to 4th standard, 5th to 7th standard, 8th to 10th standard and open group.

The participants can sketch drawings on paper (A-4 size) at home and bring them to the exhibition.

--Pictures can be coloured with any medium.

There will be five separate prizes (mementoes and certificates) in each group and each participant will be given a certificate.

--The paintings should be submitted at the 'Lokmat Property Show' of Lokmat Bhawan, on September 8. The result and prize distribution of the competition will be held on September 10.

Parking & entry free

--Parking and entry will be free for the visitors of the ‘Lokmat Property Show.’

--So, without worrying about the vehicle, one can get information about the various housing projects to be displayed in the exhibition.

--There is a well-equipped hall and arrangements so that one can visit the exhibition without any worry about rain.

