Grand Maha Yadnya marks Pran Pratistha festival in Ayodhya

109 Kundi Maha Yadnya held at Rajiv Gandhi stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a momentous celebration of the Pran Pratistha festival in Ayodhya, the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Cidco witnessed the commencement of a grand 109 Kundi Maha Yajna on Sunday.

The religious ceremony started with Guruji leading the chanting, followed by 251 Yajmans offering sacrifices, uttering 'Om Agneya Nama: Swaha.' The ceremonial ignition of the Yadnya took place with the chanting of 'Ramaya Ramabhadraya Ramachandraya Vedase, Raghunathaya Nathaya Seethaiah Pataye Namah: Swaha.' The ritual continued for an extensive five hours, drawing thousands of devotees to the sacred venue.

At Rajiv Gandhi stadium, 109 kunds were meticulously arranged, adorned with banana leaves at the Yajna site. A majestic Pradhan Mandal featuring the name 'Ram' in Rashi, along with an image of Lord Shriram Darbar, set an auspicious ambiance. The event also included arrangements for the worship of Purusha Sukta, Srisukta, Navagraha, and Rama Bhadra Mandal. The chanting commenced at 9:30 am, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere that persisted until the completion of the Maha Yajna at 2 pm. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, housing minister Atul Save, Ajinkya Save, Shivaji Dandge, Laxmikant Thete, Srinivasa Dev, and others were present.

Captivating design of the site

The entrance to the Mahayajna site captivated attention with its hut-like design. Devotees were greeted with a cut-out depicting scenes from the life of Lord Shri Ram, adding a touch of divinity to the entrance. The picturesque setting prompted many attendees to capture moments with selfies and photographs, further enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.