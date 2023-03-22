Grand procession on Jhulelal Jayanti today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sindhi brethren will celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti in the city on March 23. A grand procession will be organised from Shahgunj in the evening.

On behalf of Sindhi Seva Mandal, the Panchamrut Snan of the idol of Bhagwan Jhulelal will be held at Kavanram Dham in Sindhi Colony at 6 am. Later, a morning procession will be organised at 6.15 am followed by Aarti at 8.30 am. The Yuva Sanghatana will organised a vehicle rally from Kanwarkutiya ground at 11.30 am. It will pass through Jawahar Colony, Kranti Chowk, City Chowk, Sarafa, Shahgunj, Laxman Chawadi, Mondha Naka and will return to Sindhi Colony.

A panchamrut snan of the silver idol of the Bhagwan will be held at Varundev Jalashram at Shahgunj at 5 pm and a Mahaaarti will be held. Later, a grand procession will start from Shahgunj and it will pass through Raja Bazar, Mondha, Mondha Naka and will reach Sindi Colony. Cultural programmes will be held in the evening.