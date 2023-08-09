Grand Yag and Tulsi Archana Mahotsav From August 12

Various religious events to be held in three days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The auspicious occasion of Adhikamas will be celebrated with a grand event, the 1 Laksha 108 Kundiya Mahavishnu Yag, and 1 lakh Tulsi Archana Mahotsav. The event, dedicated to the welfare of the world, will take place at Kargil Maidan in Garkheda from August 12 to 15, creating a joyous atmosphere for devotees.

Commencing at 8 am on August 12, the yag will be led by Vedkalanidhi Durgadas Ambulgekar Guruji from Pune. The ceremony will include rituals such as Ganesh Pujan, Punyahwachan, Matruka Pujan, Nandishraddha, deity installation, Acharya Rushi Pujan, Tulsi Archana, and Aarti. Renowned singer Prathamesh Mahajan will enchant the audience with devotional songs, while Avantika Tole will perform kirtan in the evening. On Sunday, Atul Bhagare Guruji will grace the event with his presence, followed by a soul-stirring kirtan by Charudattabuwa Afale. Monday will feature a programme by Adishakti Bhajani Mandal and a devotional performance by Shital Deshpande Rudravar. The event will conclude on Tuesday, August 15, with a sermon by Ganesh Shastri Dravid and the final Yag ceremony.

Large waterproof pavilion

Kargil Maidan, has been adorned with a 90 by 102 feet waterproof grand pavilion. Additionally, a dedicated dharmapeeth measuring 20 x 30 feet and a pavilion of 60 x 60 feet have been set up to ensure seamless arrangements for Mahaprasad.