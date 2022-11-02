Grandparents delighted after visit of daughters

Snehmilan at Matoshri: Diwali faral given by the division representatives of Sakhi Manch

Aurangabad:

The one who was brought up with care and love by the parents, left the same parents in the old age home. These elderly didn't even get a chance to meet their grandchildren on Diwali. However, the grandparents living in the old age home hiding their inner sorrow met their daughters on Tuesday. These daughters showered love on these elderly like their own parents. They fed the elderly Diwali Faral with their own hands. Tears of joy rolled down the eyes of the seniors seeing the love shown by these daughters. An emotional event was experienced by all.

Various programmes are being held on the birth centenary of veteran freedom fighter, founder editor of Lokmat Group Jawaharlal Darda. On Tuesday, a Diwali get-together (Snehamilan) was organized at 'Matoshri' old age home on behalf of Sakhi Manch.

All the division representatives of Sakhi Manch were present at the old age home at 11 am. All the elderly of the old age home were gathered in a hall. Four games were held for these seniors. They remembered their childhood playing fun games like throwing the ball, pushing the ball by blowing in the straw and others. Everyone was telling each other their childhood memories. All were bathed in devotion when some of the women chanted bhajans of 'Shri Ram' and 'Ram Bhakta Hanuman'. The representatives of Sakhi Manch danced with the seniors on the bhajan.

Every grandparent was happy to meet their daughters. These daughters fed them the Diwali faral like their own parents. The elders blessed the daughters from their heart and with love. Seniors expressed their spontaneous reaction that we celebrated Diwali today in a real sense. There were tears in the eyes of the grandparents and the division representatives of Sakhi Manch when the programme ended. This Diwali Snehamilan ceremony was family and emotional.