Grassroots issues will be answered through 'Bai Manus'

MP Supriya Sule inaugurated 'Bai Manoos' platform of MGM

Aurangabad, April 19:

Journalism and public relations is a very responsible job. This is the way to present reality to the masses. 'Bai Manus' is an innovative experiment that will definitely be successful and will bring forward and resolve many issues of the grassroots level, said MP Supriya Sule.

She was speaking at the launch of an innovative platform called 'Bai Manus' launched by MGM University's College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Sule also inaugurated the office and website of 'Bai Manus'. She said that what happened now is breaking news. Nowadays 50 news items are shown in 25 minutes. Such instant news never enters my head. Sant Tukaram had said that words should be used carefully. Journalists and public representatives should use every word carefully and responsibly.

Our generation has only become modern with clothes but we are still underdeveloped with ideas. Our previous generations were very prolific in thought. When Sharad Pawar was the Chief Minister, Jabbar Patel made a film against the system but Pawar never opposed it, it was such a strong ideology. I wasn't scared when Silver Oak was attacked, but I was when watching the discussion on TV at night.

Chancellor of MGM university Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, trustee Prataprao Borade, Deputy dean of MGM medical hospital and college Dr Praveen Suryavanshi, director Aparna Kakkad, Dr Rekha Shelke, senior journalist Prashant Pawar and others were present.