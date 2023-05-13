Great show by Podar Waluj students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Podar International School, Waluj scored 100 per cent result in the class X CBSE examinations. A total of 21 students registered and five of them scored above 90% marks, five scored between 80% to 89%, seven got between 70% to 79% while the remaining students scored above 60% marks. Dhananjay Chavan (95.8%) became the school topper among the boys while Vaishnavi Pardeshi (95.2%) was the girls’ topper. Siddhi Gore (94.6%), Shauryan Bokshe (93.8%) and Ayush Rawat (91%) are the other toppers.

Principal Dr Louis Rodrigues congratulated all the students, their parents and teachers on the fabulous result of the first batch of the school.