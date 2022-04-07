Green action for a healthy planet

Dr S Doss Prakash

World Health Day was celebrated on April 7 with the theme “Our planet, Our Health.” Our polluted planet is spinning on a time bomb slowly ticking towards a major health catastrophe all across the world.

Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis impacts are already harming global public health through air pollution, soil pollution, drinking water salinization, land degradation, reduced viability of crops, desertification, disease, extreme weather events, forced displacement, food insecurity, and pressures on mental health. This has weakened and overstretched our health systems; putting pressure on health services and their infrastructure with acute and chronic medical conditions.

The 26th Conference of the Parties for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change states that climate change, health, and human mobility are closely connected.

The theme of WHD 2022 is a powerful reminder to all of us – to the entire governments (Union, State), District and Provincial administration, companies, organizations/institutions, health care workers/health facilities, local government bodies, and every individual.

Sadly, the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone will save it. But who is that someone? Everyone has to awaken to contribute in the best possible ways to mitigate climate change. The governments and district administration should take a pledge to adopt WHO’s green manifesto in all their projects. Build future cities/townships with green spaces that promote physical activity and mental health. There should be a separate and exclusive ‘Green department’ in all organizations/companies/district administration under the leadership of stringent officers, green policymakers, and green activists to enforce green policies. The green policy breakers should be penalised.

What individuals can do?

*Every individual should pledge to contribute to a better planet in the best possible means. It can be in the simpler forms - Walk or pedal to work at least one day a week/month. Choose public transport at least once in a while.

*Electrify homes with renewable energy sources. Buy less plastic; use recyclable grocery bags. Brainstorm about climate change and public health to bring local solutions.

*Plant trees on occasions rather than cutting cakes. Support green activists; Raise your voice against individuals who violate the green norms.

There is no planet B; unless we keep this planet healthy, everything else is for naught. Let us all make a promise to take green action, and inspire each other for a healthy planet.

(The writer is Associate Professor and Head, department of community heath and physiotherapy, MGM Institute of Physiotherapy, Aurangabad).