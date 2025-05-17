Greenvalley School students shine in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenvalley School achieved remarkable success in the 10th board examination. Director Dayal Singh and principal Urmila Kanwar extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their exceptional achievements. Among the top-performing students, Dnyaneshwari Gudade emerged as the school topper with 93.80% followed by Shradha Bhakhale (93.60%) and Parth Atre (93%).