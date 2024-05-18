Grievance Redressal Committee formed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The institutional level Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) was formed in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to redress the grievances of employees.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walimik Sarwade was appointed his president while Dr Kailas Ambhure is its secretary. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari set up the panel following the directives of the State Government.

Those grievances which are noted related to the university department not solved in the grievance redressal cell will be heard by the institutional GRC. The duration of the committee will be up to August 25, 2025.

The office-bearers of the panel are as follows; Dr Dasu Vaidya (head, Marathi Department)-member secretary, Dr Pushpa Gaikwad (head, Department of History) and Dr Duttatray Bhange (member, Management Council) as members.