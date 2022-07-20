Groceries, cosmetics, dry fruits worth Rs 54K stolen

Aurangabad, July 20:

Thieves broke into a grocery shop in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar and made with groceries, cosmetics, and dry fruits amounting to Rs 54,000.

Police said Ankush Pralhad Dhorkule (32) runs a grocery shop in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar. On Monday, he close the shop at around 10 pm and went home. At around 2 am, when his neighbour Pankaj Sapkal was returning from his native place, he noticed that the shutter of the shop was tampered. He informed Dhorkule about it. Dhorkule and Sapkal went to the shop and found that the articles were scattered and many materials were stolen.

Material worth Rs 54K stolen

Unidentified thieves stole 15 kgs cashew nuts amounting Rs 10,725, 10 kgs almonds of Rs 6,400, 25 kgs ghee of Rs 17,000, coconut oil of Rs 5,000 and cosmetics worth Rs 15,000, all worth Rs 54,125. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.