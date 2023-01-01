Group dedicates Sunday for clean city

Welcome the New Year by cleaning Kranti Chowk

Aurangabad: Deogiri Udyan Group, started with the aim of social responsibility and increasing awareness of cleanliness among citizens, has maintained the tradition of maintaining cleanliness by cleaning Kranti Chowk area on the first day of the new year. This group has been working to keep the city clean, beautiful and green for the past five years.

This group goes to various areas and main squares in the city and spends two hours cleaning and beautifying the area from 6.30 am on Sunday. This initiative has now completed 232 Sundays. This activity continued with care even during the corona period. This initiative, which was started with the aim of increasing the awareness of social responsibility and cleanliness among the citizens, will continue in future, said wing commander TR Jadhav. This group mainly consists of students of Maratha Vidyarthi hostel and female students of Rajmata Jijau hostel. Volunteers and senior citizens also participate in this initiative. About 5 years ago, the collective responsibility initiative 'Ravivar Diwas Swachhate' was started. With the initiative of entrepreneur Sunil Kirdak, along with commander Jadhav, the first cleanliness Sunday was conducted on September 26, 2016. Since then the drive is being held every Sunday from 6.30 am to 8.30 am.