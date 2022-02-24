'Growing export quality Kesar Mango is need of the hour'

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Agri-expert Dr Bhagwanrao Kapse stressed the need of cultivating export quality Kesar Mango in large quantities. He said, " Due to bad weather conditions, the production of Konkan's Mango will be less, therefore, it will not be available in adequate quantity in the market. The shortage will help Maha Kesar mango to fetch a good price in the market. Hence the efforts will be taken to promote Maha Kesar in the domestic market as well as the international market."

A webinar on Kesar mango production, prevention of fruit dropping and other issues was organised by Jan Jagruti Pratisthan, Maha FPO Federation and Maha Keshar Amba Bagayatdar Sangh. The expert Subhash Lakhe presided over the online meet.

Kapse said," The Mango orchards witnessed a flowering in three to four phases due to excessive rainfall and frequent fluctuation in weather during the winter season. The orchards should be watered two to three times if the temperature exceeds 35 degrees centigrade. The farmers should also register their names for MangoNet with the department of agriculture. Hang bags to cover and protect the fruit in the next month. It would help from contracting the diseases and avoid infections. To prevent damaging of fruits from fruitflies. Hence install 8 lure traps in each acre of farmland."