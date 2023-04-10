Guardian Minister, CM to review crops damages in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take a review of crops damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in the district on April 11 and 12 respectively.

It may be noted that a report after the completion of panchnamas of crops losses because of unseasonal rains and hailstorm between March 8 and 20 were submitted to the State Government.

However, crops spread on 1250 hectares of land in the district were affected following unseasonal rains since April 7. The Government issued orders to complete panchnamas of crops losses.

District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will take a review of crops losses in Kannad, Sillod-Soyegaon and Phulambri on April 11 while CM Ekanth Shinde will take a review of losses on April 12. According to sources, a meeting through video conferencing which was to be held at 1 pm on Monday was cancelled, so, the CM will visit the district surely.

Losses in district

Crops spread on 13,535 hectares of land were damaged in the unseasonal rains and hailstorm in the district last month. The administration sought Rs 22.17 crore as financial assistance for the losses. Crops losses spread on 41 hectares of non-irrigated land while 1199 hectares of irrigated and fruits on 10 hectares of orchards were destroyed in the district since April 7.