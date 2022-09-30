Guardian minister to review AMC, Smart City Mission works

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

With an aim to encash mileage in the forthcoming Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the Shinde group’s guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre has started taking interest in the official affairs of the civic body. The review meeting will be held at the Smart City Office on Monday at 2 pm.

It may be noted that the forthcoming AMC elections will be a talk of the city as it would be witnessing a clash between Sena and Shinde group. Sena is ruling the AMC for the past 30 years. Now, the Shinde group is gearing up to create domination in the AMC. As reported earlier, the fight for superiority is going on between Sena and Shinde-roup for the past many days. The appointment of EGS minister Bhumre as a guardian minister in the last week surprised one and all in the political circle.

According to sources, “Bhumre will review the development works launched by the AMC and proposed under the Smart City Mission. The AMC has started the preparations for Monday’s meeting. In presence of the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, the power-point presentation will be made before the minister. This will include highlighting works, the cost of each project and the status of works etc. The main works include a new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore, a Safari Park, Roads, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial garden etc.