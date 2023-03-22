Gudi Padwa witnesses thriving markets

-Housing, electronics, automobiles, and gold sectors record high turnover on the auspicious day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a thriving market on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, with a turnover of Rs 1.5 thousand crores reported on Wednesday. The festivities saw residents flocking to the markets to make new purchases, and the sales figures reflected their enthusiasm. From housing to electronics, automobiles to gold, the city saw a great atmosphere of happiness in the business class.

The traders had a successful and profitable Gudhi Padwa, with residents stepping out in great numbers to celebrate and make new purchases. The housing sector saw a turnover of Rs 500 crores, with 250 houses being booked and 250 families moving into their new homes. Plots and row-houses also saw good demand. Meanwhile, the electronics market recorded a turnover of Rs 160 crores, with a rush of customers at various showrooms in the city. Over 700 units of LED TVs ranging from 43 inches to 50 inches were sold, along with other electronics like mobiles, washing machines, fridges, ACs and coolers.

The automobile sector also witnessed great demand, with 1,000 new four-wheelers hitting the roads on the occasion. Petrol cars were sold more, including 40 E-cars, with a turnover of Rs 800 crores in car showrooms of all companies. In addition, 6,000 two-wheelers were sold, with a turnover of Rs 75 crores, said car distributor Sachin Mule.

Rs 8 crore turnover of gold

In the last two weeks, the price of gold recorded a record. Two days ago, gold was sold at Rs 60,000 (per 10 grams). However, on the day before Gudi Padwa, the price decreased to Rs 59,000. Rajendra Mandlik, president of Sarafa association said that despite the record-breaking increase in the price of gold in the last two weeks, the demand for gold remained high, with a turnover of Rs 8 crores reported on the day of Gudi Padwa.

Sweets in demand

In addition, the residents of the city spent a huge sum of Rs 25 lakhs on purchasing around 8 tonnes of Srikhand, Amrakhand, Puri Bhaji, and sweets, with most customers preferring readymade items.