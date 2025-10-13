Guidance camp empowers women entrepreneurs on government schemes
Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Meenakshi Deshpande, in collaboration with the BJP and Bahuvideh Kala Sadan Academy, organized a guidance camp for women entrepreneurs at the BJP's Satara Deolai Mandal. Held on Saturday at Shivam Mangal Karyalaya, Beed Bypass, the camp provided detailed information on government schemes. A display of household utility products was also organized. Chief guests, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, encouraged women to become self-reliant by utilizing these schemes. A large number of local women attended and benefited from the session. Krishna Pawar explained the schemes in detail, while Sunil Deshpande, Ramakant Hamde, Savita Kulkarni, and others joined on stage.