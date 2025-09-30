Guidance camp on important certificates-documents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To create an awareness, about the Birth and the death certificates and other important official documents, amongst the citizens, the City and District Congress Committee had organised a guidance camp at Mohsin Ahmed Urdu Primary School, Nagsen Colony in Roshan Gate, on Tuesday. The camp initiated by former corporator Mohsin Ahmed guided a large number of citizens on the occasion.

The guests including Shaikh Yusuf (President, City and District Congress Committee), Imam Khan (Retired Librarian, Parbhani Veterinary College), Shakeel Khan (Jalna), Dr. Shaheen Fatima (Retired Headmistress), and Shaikh Iftekhar (Engineer) were present on the occasion.

A checklist of necessary documents required for obtaining birth and death certificates were distributed to the citizens, ensuring that people could easily complete their paperwork and avoid future difficulties.

The dignitaries urged the citizens to keep their documents accurate and complete to prevent future complications and emphasized that having proper certificates preserved would also benefit the coming generations and serve as a proof for them. Shaikh Noman Ahmed proposed a vote of thanks.