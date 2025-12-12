Guidance on industrial health and safety for entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A session on industrial health and safety was held at the Marathwada Auto Cluster auditorium in Waluj, organised by CMIA, Udaan Foundation, and the Directorate of Industrial Health and Safety. Around 250 participants attended.

Dr. Archana Sarda guided attendees on diabetes management, diet, exercise, lifestyle changes, and initiatives for diabetic children. deputy directors Pramod Surse, Nandkishor Deshmukh, and Assistant Director Akash Tadwalkar outlined industrial safety measures, accident prevention, and relevant laws, especially for press machine operations. The programme was conducted by CA Soham Kotak, with CMIA’s Nikhil Bhalerao and team coordinating.