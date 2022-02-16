Guidance prog on study & work opportunities in Germany held

Aurangabad, Feb 16

‘Our Voice,’ a platform launched by a group of city youths pursuing courses or working in different fields in Germany organised an online guidance programme recently.

Students from the city and other parts of the world attended it. Khan Abdul Basit (IT professional, USA) and guest member Waseem Siddiqui pursuing Software Engineering for Industrial Applications in Germany guided the participants.

The resource persons said that Germany has more than 350 public universities, admission process in the universities is conducted during winter and summer sessions.

“Anybody can apply to these universities irrespective of nationality. There are no tuition fees in German public universities, hence, education here is very cheap as compared to other western countries,” they added. Abdul Basit and Waseem Siddiqui appealed to city youths to equip themselves with skills, and decide about their future.