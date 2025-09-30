Guiding light: A teacher who inspires like ‘Siddhidatri’

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Navami, the ninth day of Navratri, devotees worship Siddhidatri, a form of Goddess Durga who gives knowledge, wisdom, and divine blessings. She is believed to guide people towards understanding, learning, and success in life. Similarly, Ashwini Lathkar, the Zilla Parishad’s Education Officer (Secondary), acts as a guide and mentor for students and teachers. Through her dedication to education, she inspires learning, supports teachers, and helps students reach their potential. Like Siddhidatri spreading knowledge, Ashwini Lathkar empowers communities through education.

From village classrooms to leadership through empathy

Ashwini Lathkar’s career began in rural classrooms, where her love for teaching and the rhythms of village life shaped her approach. For her, a school is never just a building, but a space for values, learning, and personal growth. Rising from a primary teacher to Secondary Education Officer, she maintained a hands-on approach, conducting workshops, interactive sessions, and support programs for teachers, particularly in tribal and educationally disadvantaged areas. Her leadership is rooted in empathy and service, inspiring confidence in teachers, curiosity in students, and gratitude in parents.

Guiding teachers and students

She visited schools across villages, mentoring teachers, interacting with students, and engaging with parents. Her philosophy, “a teacher should be like a banyan tree,” has inspired educators to see themselves as pillars of guidance, not just instructors. Her efforts encouraged teachers to adopt innovative methods and prioritize student-centered learning. This year, during Navratri, she also initiated workshops for women teachers and health check-ups, focusing on empowerment and well-being.

Policy, Programs, and Community participation

At both taluka and state levels, Ashwini Lathkar has actively shaped educational initiatives. She played a pivotal role in campaigns like ‘Quality Grade,’ student quality councils, reading programs, and workshops for principals. Initiatives such as ‘One Teacher – One Innovation,’ online training, and micro-teaching sessions strengthened teacher confidence and nurtured creativity. She also worked to involve communities, reinforcing the idea that schools are the heart of villages.

Championing social equity

Her work extends beyond academics. From rural classrooms to urban suburbs, she has ensured education is not just a legal right but a social one. Programs promoting digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and dropout prevention demonstrate her commitment to a holistic and inclusive learning environment.

An enduring legacy

Ashwini Lathkar’s journey reflects the essence of Siddhidatri, the giver of knowledge and wisdom. Her dedication, empathy, and vision show how one individual can illuminate minds, empower teachers, and guide students, transforming communities through the power of education.

Quote

A woman is a teacher in every phase of her life. We should care for our own health and well-being while serving students, family, and society. We should also work with the mindset that if we can contribute something meaningful for our nation then we are truly fortunate.

— Ashwini Lathkar, Education Officer (Secondary)