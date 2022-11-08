Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated with great fervour

Aurangabad:

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab, the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was celebrated by the devotees with great fervour in the city today. Various programmes like 'Kirtan' in Osmanpura's Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, religious discourse, langar (serving of food), rally and blood donation camp were held as a part of celebrations in all the Gurdwaras in the city.

The 'Kirtan' of Delhi's Tarsem Singh and Jatha was held at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha in Osmanpura. The special discourse of Nanded's Akhal Takht's head granthi (priest) Giani Gurmukh Singh was followed by it. Later on, the Langar or grand feast was organised from 10 am to 7 pm. A total of 16,000 to 20,000 devotees benefitted it, said the Gurdwara's secretary Kuldeep Singh Nirh.

The blood donation camp was also held during the whole day. At 6 pm, the rally in presence of a chariot which has come with the holy Guru Granth Sahib from Nanded was taken out on the occasion. It proceeded from Osmanpura, Kranti Chowk, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Sarafa, Gandhi Chowk (Shahgunj) and reached Gurdwara in Dhawani Mohalla. The 'Panj Pyare' also participated in the rally.

The weapons used by the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Singh in the battle were also put on exhibition.

The Gurdwara (Osmanpura) president Harvinder Singh Bindra, vice president Jaspal Singh Oberoi, treasurer Indrajeet Singh Satwal, joint secretary Preetpal Singh Granthi, Jaspreet Singh (Prince) Oberoi and others initiated and were active in organising the celebration programmes.