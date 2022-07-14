Guru Pournima at Green Valley

Aurangabad, July 14:

Guru Pournima was marked at Greenvalley School with students paying their respect to their teachers with flowers and seeking blessings. A live song and dance performance was presented by the students. Girls performed dressed in blue and black attire creating beautiful formations with their graceful dance movements. School director Dr Dayal Singh was presented with a bouquet and a card by the teachers and the students for being a mentor to all.